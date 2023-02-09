Reno Omokri, a former presidential aide and strong campaigner of Atiku Abubakar of the PDP, has said no supporter of Peter Obi, the LP flagbearer, will relocate from Lagos to Anambra

Omokri made this claim while dismissing the claim of Obi, who was a former governor of Anambra, that he would lift Nigerians out of poverty if elected in the forthcoming election

According to Omokri, the claim would have been better justified if it was Bola Tinubu of the APC that made such a comment because of his achievement as governor of Lagos state

Reno Omokri, one of the prominent chieftains of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and a strong supporter of Atiku Abubakar, the PDP presidential candidate, has pulled some stunts.

Omokri took to his Twitter page on Wednesday evening to state that if Peter Obi, the Labour Party presidential flagbearer could not lift people out of poverty when he was the governor of Anambra, how would he do that at the national level?

The former presidential aide then went further to declare that if Bola Tinubu, the flagbearer of the All Progressives Congress (APC) had said that, Nigerians would have fallen for it.

According to Omokri, Tinubu's achievement when he was the governor of Lagos state can be recon with nationally.

He then queried which of Obi's supporters in his or her right mind will leave Lagos and relocate to Anambra, adding that Peter Obi himself lives in Lagos.

His statement reads:

"Peter Obi that didn’t reduce poverty in Anambra is promising to reduce it nationally. If Bola Tinubu makes that promise, we can take him serious because of what he achieved in Lagos. Which Obidient in his right mind will relocate from Lagos to Anambra? Not even Obi!"

