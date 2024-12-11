A Nigerian lady has called the attention of people over things she saw in her friend's house, who she visited

She said it was her first time at his place and wondered if she had mistakenly entered a herbalist's abode

While some people found nothing wrong with the red theme of the house, others shared their concerns

A Nigerian lady, @bluekade, has shared a video showing her male friend's red-themed house.

@bluekade said she visited the man's house for the first time.

She said it was her first visit to his house. Photo Credit: @bluekade

The young lady was taken aback by the use of red in most of the furniture, fittings, and household items.

"I dn use mistake enter babalawo house," she wrote on TikTok.

The owner of the house used a red footmat, TV console, living room cushion chairs, and dining chairs.

The TV area even had a red tape light around it.

People react to the red-themed house

prettytessy21🇧🇪 said:

"And you Dey there dey video you no go run."

Baby girlie 🌺🇧🇪 said:

"I will never feel at home here."

Only Q50s In Abuja said:

"Red is my favorite color and my house was slowing turning into this until I started changing everything."

witnessini said:

"The blood of Jesus 😂 😂😂 .. Oya imagine now the friend came out of the room wearing red on red 😭😭😭😂 … na to kneel down just start to beg."

ceo_desta❤️ said:

"My kind of person, I love red interior ehh😂😂, some will enter my car and say e be like babalawo room."

Mina🦋 said:

"Him use him own red flag 🚩 decorate house."

Biggirl_blaircyn1 said:

"😂 I no go drink anything for this house, if I wan step ground I will scan evrywhere, I no go look the friend eyeball and I no go use reach 1hour before I leave 😂 😂 😂 glory wey no reach me before."

Source: Legit.ng