The crisis rocking the nation's main opposition party has taken a fresh dimension a few weeks before the presidential election

Whilst other parties are busy campaigning and convincing Nigerians to vote for their flagbearer, Atiku Abubakar, Governor Nyesom Wike and the national chairman of the party, Iyorcha Ayu, are at loggerheads

This recent development, according to political analysts, might affect the PDP's victory chances in the forthcoming poll

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state has said the National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Iyorcha Ayu, indulged in an unpardonable height of anti-party when he campaigned against the party in Kano State by saying “PDP has brought us shame.”

The governor disclosed that if there is any section of the PDP that has brought shame to the country, it is the national headquarters under Ayu’s leadership and not the Rivers State chapter of the party.

The PDP crisis takes a fresh turn as Wike accuses Ayu of anti-party activities after a gaffe at the Kano PDP rally. Photo credit: Atiku Abubakar

Wike hits hard at Ayu

Wike made the accusation at the campaign flag-off by the Rivers State Campaign Council for Eleme local council that was held at Community Secondary School Field, Alode Town, Eleme, on Friday, February 10th, The Nigerian Guardian reported.

Wike insisted that Ayu spoke out of the abundance of his heart, even though he may want to defend it as a slip, adding that it goes to confirm that as an undertaker, his likes came back to kill the PDP, The SUN Newspaper report added.

He, however, vowed that “they will not be allowed to kill it.”

