Victor Osimhen suffered a thigh abductor injury during Galatasaray's Turkish Süper Lig fixture against Sivasspor

The Nigerian forward was expected to be on the sidelines for an indefinite period, according to the Turkish club's official statement

A report detailing the potential return date of the former LOSC Lille attacker has recently surfaced

Galatasaray fans and stakeholders were gripped with subtle concern when Victor Osimhen was substituted during the Turkish Süper Lig clash against Sivasspor.

The Nigerian forward, who had just moments earlier etched his name into the club's history, requested to be taken off after appearing to suffer a strain in his thigh muscles.

Galatasaray's fears were confirmed when the club released an official statement revealing that Osimhen had sustained a strain to his abductor muscle.

This development has caused significant worry, particularly given the congested fixture schedule and the recent loss of Mauro Icardi for the remainder of the season.

However, a fresh report has offered fans a sigh of relief, as it suggests that a potential return date for the Napoli loanee is now on the horizon.

Galatasaray handed massive Victor Osimhen boost

According to a report from the Turkish outlet, Persindeyiz Galatasaray, Osimhen is expected to be available as early as the next Turkish league clash against Trabzonspor.

This recently surfaced report appears to confirm the swirling rumours that the forward’s injury is not as severe as many had speculated.

So far, the 25-year-old seems to have adjusted well to life at the Istanbul club—and in impressive fashion—racking up 10 goals and four assists in his 13 appearances, according to data from Fotmob.

Osimhen is now expected to resume light training soon and join group training before the end of the week, ahead of the upcoming fixture.

Galatasaray gets massive Osimhen transfer boost

Legit.ng in another report detailed that Galatasaray has been handed a boost regarding the signing of Osimhen.

The Nigerian striker is expected to command a fee in the region of €75 million. A report has outlined that the Istanbul club has received a boost in securing funding for the Napoli forward’s transfer.

A permanent transfer for Osimhen is expected to be initiated in the summer of 2025.

