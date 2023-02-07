The national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP), Iyorchia Ayu on Monday, February 6, appealed to his kinsman and the Benue state governor, Samuel Ortom to join the campaign train of the opposition party ahead of the 2023 presidential election.

Vanguard reports that Ayu while speaking at the campaign rally of the presidential candidate of the party, Atiku Abubakar in Benue said appealed to the state governor to show support for the PDP's flag bearer to enable the party to rescue Nigeria.

Having already settled his beef with one of the G-5 governors, Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia state, Ayu urged Ortom who is also a member of the team of aggrieved PDP leaders to work with Atiku at the elections, the Punch reports.

His words:

"What we have is some of our members who are aggrieved but we are appealing to Governor Ortom to come back and join us to rescue the country.

"Governor Ortom has nowhere to go. We have already resolved our issue with the Governor of Abia State, Okezie Ikpeazu. I was with him two days ago and he has agreed to work for the success of our party.”

PDP G-5 leader, Ortom finally reveals why he is working with top APC governor

The governor of Benue state Samuel Ortom shed light on his relationship with his Ebonyi state counterpart, Dave Umahi.

Ortom on Sunday, disclosed they are both working to end the incessant conflicts between the Ezza community of Ado local government and Ebonyi State.

Ortom also revealed that a peace meeting will be held between the two states to put a stop to the crisis and return the people back to their homes.

2023 elections: Twist as G5 governor slams PDP colleagues, hails APC colleagues

Legit.ng reported earlier that Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue accused his southern colleagues in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) of causing the collapse of the zoning principle in the main opposition party.

On the contrary, the Benue governor saluted the courage of his counterparts in the All Progressives Congress (APC) for deciding to move the presidency to the south.

Speaking on Thursday, January 19, Ortom accused the southern governors of chickening out after they had reached a decision to move the presidency to the region.

Source: Legit.ng