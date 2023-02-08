Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has assured the people of Gombe and Bauchi states of complete investment in oil exploration

The former vice made this assurance to the residents of the two states during his presidential campaign rally

Atiku said he has plans to revive the rail lines that connected the Northeast Subregion with other parts of the country

The 2023 presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar has pledged to ensure the smooth exploration of petroleum resources discovered in Bauchi and Gombe states if elected as the next of Nigeria.

Atiku also promised to inject the required amount of money for the empowerment of a number of youth and women with a view to discouraging restiveness and other forms of anti-social behaviour across the country.

Atiku has discouraged youths in Bauchi and Gombe states from engaging in violent and corrupt activities. Photo: Atiku Abubakar.

The former vice president made the pledge in Bauchi while addressing a mammoth crowd of supporters during the PDP Presidential Campaign Rally at Sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Stadium in Bauchi.

He explained that transporting the discovered petroleum resources from the states would not be a problem as he has the plan to revive the rail lines that connected the Northeast Subregion with other parts of the country.

Atiku also appreciated the warm reception accorded him by the people of Bauchi State and the peaceful conduct of the campaign rally.

In addition, the Bauchi state governor, Bala Mohammed, who argued that Bauchi is the PDP State expressed hope that all the party’s candidates would emerge victorious in the forthcoming General Elections.

Earlier the PDP national chairman Iyorchia Ayu said the party’s presidential candidate has all the required experience for the position of Nigerian president adding that if voted into power, PDP would correct the ills of previous administrations

The event has in attendance the PDP Vice Presidential Candidate Governor Ifenyi Okowa, Governors of Bauchi Senator Bala Mohammed, Adamawa Ahmadu Fintiri, Akwa Ibom UDom Emanuel, former Governors, and senators among others.

