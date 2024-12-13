A graduate of Obafemi Awolowo University, Adewale Makinde bagged a bachelor's degree in Music

He shared photos from his convocation ceremony as he stated why he attended university after getting a Nigerian Certificate in Education (NCE)

Many who came across the post celebrated and applauded the young man for his academic achievement

A young man, Adewale Makinde, celebrated his graduation from the Obafemi Awolowo University.

He graduated with a Bachelor of Arts (B.A) in Music.

Man shares convocation photos as he graduates from OAU. Photo: Adewale Makinde

Source: Facebook

In a Facebook post, the graduate shared photos from his convocation ceremony, revealing that he had a Nigerian Certificate in Education (NCE) in Music from a college of education

He appreciated God for making his journey a success, as he congratulated himself.

Adewale said:

“Today marks the culmination of my academic journey! After pursuing my passion for music (NCE) at the college, I returned to OAU to bring home success.I'm thrilled to say I've achieved it!

“Thank you ABBA Father for making it possible. Here's to many more accomplishments! Happy Convocation to me! #obafemiawolowouniversity. B.A MUSIC.”

Reactions as Obafemi Awolowo University graduate bags music degree

Many who came across the post congratulated and applauded the young man for his academic achievement.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions.

Kayode Aderonke Blessing said:

"Uncle Adewale mi , congratulations!"

Olatunde Saint-ade said:

"Congratulations Baba, it is the beginning of greater attainments."

Ojo Isaac said:

"Congratulations Boss. Keep Soaring high."

Aibinuomo Opeyemi Ajao said:

"Congratulations, more wins in Jesus name."

Mayowa David Victor said:

"Congratulations bro, blessings on everything side."

