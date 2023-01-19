Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue has accused his southern colleagues in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) of causing the collapse of the zoning principle in the main opposition party.

On the contrary, the Benue governor saluted the courage of his counterparts in the All Progressives Congress (APC) for deciding to move the presidency to the south, Tribune reports.

Ortom said APC governors stood their ground to rotate the presidential slot to the south (Photo: Governor Samuel Ortom)

Speaking on Thursday, January 19, Ortom accused the southern governors of chickening out after they had reached a decision to move the presidency to the region.

Ortom said:

“But you see, I must say that I’m disappointed with some of PDP Southern Governors who chickened out, who sold out and chose to do something else. In the APC, all the governors in the north, have a majority. How many of us here in the north are PDP?

“During the convention, there were aspirants from the North. But even the northern delegates of the APC voted against them, those ones in the North, that look, we have said this thing should go to the south, this is how it should be.

“So, I’m really disappointed as you see me because for me when the Southern governors met and say, Look, we demand that presidency should go to us in the South, I came out the following day and added my voice and said yes, what they have said is true, let us do it. So, these are issues."

