A young man was left heartbroken when he found out that his girlfriend has been cheating in the relationship

The young man had planted a secret camera inside the teddy bear which he presented to his girlfriend on her birthday

Social media users who came across the sad post online stormed the comments section to share their opinions

A heartbreaking story of deception and betrayal has been shared online, leaving social media users emotional.

The story was that of a young Nigerian man whose discovery of his girlfriend's infidelity shattered his heart.

Teary black man, teddy bear. Blurra, Nick Dolding/ Getty Images. Depicted person has no relationship with story. Photo for illustration only.

Source: Getty Images

Man plants secret camera in teddy bear

Deejustdee shared the story on X, revealing that the man had cleverly installed a recording device inside a teddy bear he gifted to his girlfriend on her birthday.

The device captured evidence of her illicit activities and after she was caught red-handed, she couldn't lie or defend herself.

"So this guy gave his babe a big teddy bear for her birthday, apparently there’s a tiny recorder or whatever it is installed inside it. That’s how he found out a lot of things were going on in the room. She couldn’t even lie because evidence full ground. I just dey laugh like goat since," Dee wrote.

Reactions as man catches cheating girlfriend

Nigerians stormed the comments section to react to the trending story.

VeeJamie said:

"He'll stay single for a very long time, if he continues like that, most women cheat."

Ubonge said:

"Memories of how my guy bought a car for his girlfriend and instructed the dealer to install a car tracker in it, just to monitor the car’s movement without her knowing. The werey learned the hard way. Babe was going to collect D in Ibadan while claiming she was in Lagos."

Sammie said:

"I tell my guys, the moment you begin to suspect your woman, leave!!! Because 9/10 your suspicion is true."

Dotun Ogunsola added:

"Make she no dey tell am, you have trust issues, I don’t know why you don’t trust me."

See the post below:

Lady exposes cheating man

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady recently exposed her boyfriend's conversation with his side chick.

In the convo shared online, the side chick complained about her love not being reciprocated in a way that satisfied her.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng