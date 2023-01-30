The governor of Benue state has finally shed light on his relationship with his Ebonyi counterpart, Dave Umahi

Ortom on Sunday, disclosed they are both working to end the incessant conflicts between two communities, the Ezza community of Ado local government and Ebonyi State

Ortom disclosed further that the peace meeting will be held between the two state governments to put a total stop to the crisis and return the people back to the homes

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State on Sunday, January 29th, revealed the real reason why he is working with Governor Dave Umahi of Ebonyi state.

Ortom hinted that he and Umahi, a governor under the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), were working assiduously to end hostilities between communities at the borderline of both states, Daily Trust reported.

Ortom speaks on ties with Umahi. Photo credit: Ebonyi State Government, Benue State Government

Source: Facebook

Ortom speaks on ties with APC Governor Umahi

Ortom dropped the hint during the Thanksgiving Mass for the official commissioning of a Catholic Parish House built at Holy Cross Parish, Ogbolokuta, Ulayi in the Ado Local Government Area of the state.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

The PDP governor noted that for the hostilities between the people of the Ezza community of Ado local government and Ebonyi State, he was working in collaboration with Governor David Umahi to end the incessant conflict between the two brothers.

Ortom further disclosed that the peace meeting between the two state governments will be held in the area as a show of commitment to bring the crises to a stop so that the people will return to their homes.

2023 Election: Why Ikpeazu Didn’t Attend PDP Campaign in Enugu, Truth Emerges

The real reason why Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia state, did not attend the PDP campaign rally in Enugu recently has been revealed.

According to a report by Daily Independent, Ikpeazu did not attend the party's event because of the death of the party gover­norship candidate in Abia, Professor Uche-Ikonne Chikezie.

This was disclosed by Chief John Okiyi Kalu, director of strategic engagement, Abia PDP Campaign Council, through a statement issued on Saturday, Janaury 28th.

2023 elections: Twist as G5 governor slams PDP colleagues, hails APC colleagues

Legit.ng reported earlier that Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue accused his southern colleagues in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) of causing the collapse of the zoning principle in the main opposition party.

On the contrary, the Benue governor saluted the courage of his counterparts in the All Progressives Congress (APC) for deciding to move the presidency to the south.

Speaking on Thursday, January 19, Ortom accused the southern governors of chickening out after they had reached a decision to move the presidency to the region.

Source: Legit.ng