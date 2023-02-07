APC flagbearer, Bola Tinubu has urged Nigerians to be calm as the scarcity of the new naira notes bites harder

Whilst Nigerians are lamenting bitterly for being unable to access their cash in banks, Tinubu appealed to the electorates to be patient

The former governor of Lagos state however noted that the government and relevant agencies are working to solve the naira scarcity and the fuel hike, product scarcity issues

With the scarcity of new Naira notes and fuel unabated in many parts of the country, All Progressives Congress Presidential Candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has once again appealed to Nigerians to remain calm as the government and relevant agencies continue to work out solutions.

Speaking in Abuja on Tuesday, February 7th, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu said he sympathises with the people, especially the downtrodden who have been made to bear the brunt of the new naira policy by the Central Bank and irregular supply of petrol that have combined to inflict avoidable pains on the masses.

Tinubu calls for calm as Nigerians groan over new currency, fuel scarcity

He commends the NNPC Limited for the fuel supply relief being enjoyed in the Federal Capital Territory and urges the company to step up its act to bring relief round the country.

He also urges the CBN not to be dogmatic in the deadline it has fixed for the transition from old Naira notes to the new one, especially as the unintended consequence of the policy has been massive pain on our people.

The former governor said he is distressed by news of cash strapped farmers having to sell their products excessively cheap to avoid losing all. Such dispiriting experience in the short term may be a disincentive to our hardworking farmers.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

The former Governor of Lagos assured Nigerians that the current challenges will soon be over and pleaded that people should avoid anything capable of causing unrest in the country even when they are justifiably angry.

Tinubu beg Nigerians

"This is a challenging period in the life of our country when our people are made to stay on the line for hours to get fuel and even get their own money from the banks.

"I empathise with Nigerians across the country especially the poor masses who have been made to bear the brunt and pains of the CBN Naira policy and fuel scarcity the most.

“While government continues to work to solve these problems, let's stay calm, maintain the peace and continue to shun and avoid any act capable of causing civil unrest and disharmony.

"What the opposition and enemies of democracy want is to create a state of national siege and tension that can disrupt the coming general elections and create an atmosphere of strife in our country.

“We must say no to them. We must be resolute and stand firm to protect our democracy by ensuring we hold our elections in a peaceful and orderly manner.

"I am in this race to bring renewed hope and prosperity to all Nigerians.

“There are no challenges that will be difficult for us as a people to surmount when we stand in unity of purpose.

“When you elect me, I will work to ensure security, economic prosperity, national unity and cohesion and we will together build a country that will be a source of joy to us all and a pride to every black person everywhere in the world," Tinubu said.

Naira swap: Court gives fresh verdict on CBN's deadline on use of old notes

A Federal Capital Territory (FCT) high court has reportedly compelled the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to go ahead with the full implementation of the controversial naira redesign policy.

The court delivered the ruling on Monday, February 6, in the suit marked FCT/HC/CV/2234/2023, according to a report filed by TheCable.

Legit.ng gathers that the court restrained the CBN from extending the deadline on the use of old naira notes.

Naira redesign: Three northern states drag Buhari to court

Meanwhile, President Muhammadu Buhari's naira redesign policy has pitched him against his kinsmen as three northern states have dragged him to the Supreme Court.

The states, Kaduna, Kogi and Zamfara states, expressed their worries about the effects of the Central Bank of Nigeria's naira redesign policy while asking the apex court for a restraining order on the full implementation of the policy.

In an ex-parte motion filed through their lawyer, AbdulHakeem Uthman Mustapha (SAN), the states asked the court for an interim injunction to stop the Buhari-led federal government either by itself, acting through CBN, commercial banks or its agents from carrying out the plan.

Source: Legit.ng