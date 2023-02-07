The candidacy of Bola Tinubu has continued to receive a major boost as the APC stakeholders relations directorate mobilises support for the party's flagbearer

The group are however declaring their total support for Tinubu to emerge as Nigeria's next leader and as well noted that they are counting on God for victory

The group further noted that Tinubu's administration will bring about development as well

The All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential flagbearer, Bola Ahmed Tinubu has said that he is counting on God to win the 2023 presidential elections because "power rests with the almighty Allah".

Legit.ng regional reporter in Abuja, Nasir Dambatta, exclusively reports that Asiwaju made this known at a Town Hall Meeting organized by the Stakeholders Relations Directorate of the APC Presidential Campaign Council in Abuja on Sunday, February 5th, 2023.

APC stakeholder directorate, canvases solidarity for Tinubu presidency. Photo credit: Nasir Dambatta

Source: Facebook

How Allah will project Tinubu's victory

He explained that a true believer is he who looks up to Devine intervention in all he or she does, including seeking an elective office.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

He also advised religious leaders not to allow themselves to be misled by politicians in the choice of elected representatives in the forthcoming general elections, assuring that the APC means weltoor long-suffering Nigerians.

Tinubu reveals plan for the people of Nigeria, seek support

Tinubu told the gathering of Muslim leaders and stakeholders that the forthcoming election would be an opportunity to strengthen the ligaments that bind Nigerians together as a people whose resilience would pay off handsomely in nation building.

In his opening remark at the event, Malam Jamilu Haidara explained that the event was a roll call of Nigerians from all walks of life, namely religious scholars from the North, South-south and Southeast, expressing confidence that the engagement would be robust. He described the participants as patriots passionate about the democrat future of the nation under the APC leadership.

Tinubu is an advocate of good governance, Ribadu says

Also speaking at the event, the Director of Stakeholders Relations', Malam Nuhu Ribadu said that Tinubu has built enough goodwill since his days as governor of Lagos State and many years afterwards, supporting the empowerment of people across the nation and advocating for good governance on the democratic space.

Jigawa State Governor Mohammad Badaru Abubakar in his submission at the event urged Nigerians to focus on the track records of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu as an elected representative in the past and ignore the "failed revisionism of Tinubu's political rivals", adding that the APC presidential flagbearer has already unveiled his development agenda for the country.

In attendance at the event were other prominent Nigerians, notably the former Speaker Oladimeji Bankole, former Minister of the FCT, Dr Aliyu Modibbo, former State House permanent secretary, Mal. Jalalu Arabi, Mal. Nafiu Baba Ahmed, Secretary-General, SCSIN, Sheikh Dr. Khalid Aliyu, Secretary-General, JNI and member Board of Trustees, SCSIN, Sheikh Dr. Bashir Sheikh Dahiru Bauchi, Sheikh Prof. Abdullahi Pakistan, Sheikh Khalid Usman Khalid, Dr. Aliyu Tilde, Sheikh Dr. Haroun Ajah, Sheikh Muhammad Sirajuddeen, Special Adviser to the APCP PCC on Public Affairs, Mahmud Jega, among many others.

Buhari speaks on 2023 presidential election, reveals how APC will work for Tinubu's emergence

President Muhammadu Buhari, on Monday, February 6th, in Katsina, said the All Progressives Congress would mobilise all of its electoral machinery to ensure the victory of its flagbearer, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, in the February 25th presidential election.

The Nigerian leader also called on the Emir of Katsina, Abdulmumini Usman and the Emirate Council to mobilise for Tinubu’s victory.

“We will work for his victory at the polls,” Buhari said during a courtesy call at the Emir’s palace in Katsina.

Source: Legit.ng