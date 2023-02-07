Atiku Abubakar has lamented that the naira redesign policy is putting Nigerians through so much pain

The PDP's presidential candidate made this submission on Tuesday, February 7, some days after supporting the initiative

In a statement on Tuesday, Atiku noted that the policy has plunged businesses across the country into distress

Days after lending his full support to the naira redesign policy of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Atiku Abubakar has given a new position on the issue.

In what seems like a U-turn, Atiku on Tuesday, February 7, admitted that the CBN's initiative has brought about “serious distress for businesses and cash-dependent smallholder enterprises,” Punch reports.

Atiku said the CBN's policy is putting Nigerians through pain (Photo: @atiku, @cenbank)

Source: Twitter

Atiku, therefore, pleaded with the President Buhari-led government not to make Nigerians scapegoats in what he referred to as an “ongoing battle of titans over the redesign of the naira.”

Stating that the development should be addressed urgently, Atiku noted that he had earlier urged the federal government and the CBN to consider adjusting the deadline in consideration of the ordeals citizens are going through.

According to Atiku:

“Millions of Nigerians are being driven into grave desperation and despondency on account of the shortcomings of the execution of the policy.

“In recent weeks, social tension has been growing across Nigeria on account of the poor management of the redesign of the naira policy."

Source: Legit.ng