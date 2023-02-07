The youths in Abeokuta are unhappy as the scarcity of the new naira notes and fuel bites harder

To express their pain in their own best knowledge, they took to the streets in Abeokuta and blocked the roads demanding an urgent solution

Reacting, some Nigerians on social media disclosed it was a planned protest by some elements in the country who wants the 2023 election postponed, while others call for similar action in the 36 states of the federation

Some residents in Abeokuta have taken to the street, to express their pain over Naira and fuel scarcity in the country.

In pictures shared on Tuesday, February 7th, residents poured into the roads and streets over biting scarcity of cash and fuel, The Punch report confirmed.

Some residents in Abeokuta have protested over Naira and fuel scarcity in the country. Photo credit: @TaoFeek182

Source: Twitter

From the photos making rounds on the internet, the protest has disrupted commercial activities in the affected location.

Nigerians react

Nigerians took to the Facebook page of Legit.ng and reacted to the sad development.

Olusegun Oso Oshey wrote:

"Effect of APC's bad governance."

Iyke Pius Obichukwu decried:

"The suffering is much, I spent 6hours today in fuel station ."

Olumakinde Jeremiah revealed:

"CBN carries bundles of new currency to their door steps for exchange in Katsina while people are collapsing and dieing on queue in the south.soldier oppressing our people on queue.

"What a balanced treatment in Nigeria."

King Jay said:

"Love the part where they ripped off APC banners and posters, people are getting liberated."

Funmi Adetunji disclosed that:

"I no fit blame Abeokuta I just imagine how they are surviving with the heat and still no fuel to use gen."

