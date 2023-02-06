About 3 northern states, including Kaduna, Zamfara and Kogi, have dragged the federal government to the supreme court

The 3 state governments are worried about the hardship that their people are going through over the new cash policy that is currently biting Nigerians harder

Through their lawyers, the 2 state governments filed an exparte motion, urging the court to stop the federal government and the CBN to stop further implementation of the deadline for the old naira notes to stop being legal tender

FCT, Abuja - President Muhammadu Buhari's naira redesign policy has pitched him against his kinsmen as 3 northern states have dragged him to the supreme court.

The Arewa states including Kaduna, Kogi and Zamfara states, expressed their worries about the effects of the Central Bank of Nigeria's naira redesign policy while asking the apex court for a restraining order on the full implementation of the policy, Channels Television reported.

3 northern states sue FG over naira scarcity Photo Credit: Nasir El-Rufai, Yahaya Bello

Source: Twitter

Why 3 northern states sue Buhari

The states, in an ex-parte motion filed through their lawyer, AbdulHakeem Uthman Mustapha (SAN), asked the court for an interim injunction to stop the Buhari-led federal government either by itself, acting through CBN, commercial banks or its agents from carrying out the plan.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Thus, the 3 northern states want the court to stop the government from implementing the February 10 slated date for the old N200, N500 and N1000 denominations to stop being legal tender.

Latest about Muhammadu Buhari, APC, Nasir El-Rufai, Bello Matawale, Yahaya Bello, Naira redesign, naira scarcity

The All Progressives Congress (APC) governors on Friday, February 3, met with the president with a view to persuading him to suspend the new monetary policy.

According to El-Rufai, the governor of Kaduna state disclosed that the President promised to do something about it as soon as possible.

In a later statement by the President, Buhari urged Nigerians to be patient with him and endure the pain for another 7 days.

Source: Legit.ng