The leadership of the Labour Party in Zamfara state has suffered a major blow following the loss of its key party stakeholders

Peter Obi's party has lost deputy governorship candidate, senatorial candidates and others to the All Progressives Congress in the state

Reacting, the state chairman of APC, Hon. Tukur Umar Danfulani described the move as a big plus to the ruling party

The Zamfara state chapter of the Labour Party (LP) has lost some of its members to the opposition.

Ahead of next month's election, LP's Deputy governorship candidate, three senatorial candidates and seven candidates for the House of Representatives have joined the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Peter Obi's party lost key members in Zamfara state. Photo credit: Mr. Peter Obi

Source: Facebook

The names of the defectors

The deputy governorship candidate, Alhaji Sule Dansadau; Yahaya Audi Mafara, the Zamfara West senatorial candidate; Alhaji Sani Yusuf Danmasami Zamfara Central senatorial candidate and Engineer Adamu Yakubu for the Zamfara North senatorial seat joined the APC.

Seven LP candidates for the House of Representatives and 14 out of the 19 candidates for the House of Assembly also defected to APC.

APC chairman reacts

They were received by the chairman of Zamfara 2023 governorship campaign council Abdulaziz Yari at an organised defection ceremony at Talata-Mafara Local Government Area, The Nation reported.

Speaking at the ceremony, the state chairman of APC, Hon. Tukur Umar Danfulani, represented by his deputy, Alhaji Hassan Marafa Damri, expressed delight over their resolve to join the APC, which he described as a big plus to the party.

