As the 2023 general election approaches, a former All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain Hajiya Najaatu Muhammad has questioned the mental capabilities of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the party’s presidential candidate.

Najaatu who said she followed Buhari blindfolded without an agenda insisted that Nigerian's next president must be mentally sound.

She disclosed this in an interview on Trust TV’s Daily Politics.

Recall that the former lead campaigner of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu endorsed former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar, Tinubu’s Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) rival, hours after resigning from the ruling party.

Going further, she said that she would not make the mistake of following anybody blindly.

“I followed Buhari and millions of people followed Buhari because they thought he will change Nigeria for the better but we never gave him an agenda, we never gave him demands, we never had an agreement with him about what we want. So this time around we have to learn from experience.

Source: Legit.ng