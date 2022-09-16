Former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt Hon Ghali Na’Abba has returned to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), saying the All Progressives Congress (APC), which he defected to a few years ago, is a disaster and calamity that has taken the nation backwards.

Na’Abba said the ruling APC will surely face the wrath of Nigerians come 2023 for causing more pain to the nation.

In a statement by Hon Dr Golu Timothy, Na’Abba’s defection was announced yesterday at a large meeting of former House of Representatives members in Abuja by former deputy Speaker, Austin Okpara, who presided over the meeting.

He said Na’Abba alongside all his supporters in Kano State and across other states have all returned to the PDP to work for the emergence of Atiku Abubakar as president next year.

Presiding over the meeting, Austin Okpara said the PDP is poised to take over power to restore human dignity and economic survival of the nation.

He said the absence of the PDP in power in the last eight years has affected everything in the country and that the earlier the party is back in power, the better for everyone.

Also speaking, former deputy speaker and Imo State governor, Hon Emeka Ihedioha said Atiku’s victory in the 2023 general elections will mean so much for Nigeria and its people. He therefore urged all members to work hard to ensure the success.

Timothy, in the statement added that a lot of strategic decisions were taken by the House for smooth and effective campaigns among which is the decision that all former federal legislators should lead the presidential campaigns in their various constituencies.

Source: Legit.ng