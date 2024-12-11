A Nigerian lady who works as a teacher in the United States of America celebrated her student’s win

Her student came out first place in a public speaking competition held at Missouri State University

Many congratulated her as she jumped and danced after her student was announced the winner

A Nigerian teacher in America could not contain her joy after her student emerged in first place in a competition.

She jumped and ran after the announcement was made.

Nigerian teacher in US celebrates her student's win. photo: @goldie_organics

In a post on TikTok by @goldie_organics, the lady revealed she was a public speaking instructor.

She said:

“A few of my students competed alongside students from various departments in the annual Vicki Stanton Public Speaking Showcase at Missouri State University. After three challenging rounds, one of my students emerged as the 1st place winner out of over 40 participants! This achievement was a proud and rewarding experience for me as a Graduate Teaching Assistant and as an impactful educator.”

Nigerian teacher in US celebrates student’s win

In another post, the lady was captured jumping and running after her student was announced as the winner.

She said:

“How else would they know she was taught by a Nigerian? I was in my whole ‘Naija no dey carry last mood’”

Watch the video below:

Reactions as Nigerian teacher in US celebrates student’s win

@Celia said:

"Yes oo. you have been a great teacher right from secondary school."

@Destiny said:

"This is extremely beautiful."

@MERCY said:

"Wow am so happy to see how she was happy & be in a good mood to celebrate with them, Congratulations Sis."

@houseofperrybel said:

"Good job."

