Gombe - The chairman of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) in Gombe state, Abdullahi Maikano Umar, has defected to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of the 2023 general election.

Umar announced his defection to the ruling party after a closed-door meeting with the Gomber state governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, on Thursday evening, February 2, according to a report filed by Nigerian Tribune.

The NNPP chairman in Gombe, Abdullahi Maikano Umar, defected to the APC after meeting Governor Inuwa at his residence. Photo credit: Ismaila Uba Misilli

Source: Facebook

Legit.ng gathers that the NNPP chairman has not revealed any reason for taking such action a few weeks before the general poll.

Nevertheless, the defection is projected to give the APC an edge, especially with the way NNPP had recently gained ground in the northern state.

Note that the NNPP recently assumed the position of minority caucus of the Gombe state House of Assembly following a recent gale of defections into the party.

The NNPP is fielding Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso as its presidential candidate in the forthcoming polls.

Source: Legit.ng