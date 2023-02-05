During the APC campaign rally in Nasarawa, President Buhari asked Nigerians to vote for Bola Tinubu, who he said will give his best

Yakubu Dogara believes Buhari's statement is nothing but a joke as he declared that Nigerians deserve better than Tinubu's best

Nigerians did not support the former House of Reps speaker, as they said he was pained the APC presidential candidate did not choose him as his running mate

Ahead of the February 25 and March 11 general elections, the immediate past speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Yakubu Dogara has taken a swipe at the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

The former speaker, on his Twitter page, said Nigeria does not deserve Tinubu's best. He stated:

"I know that PMB loves to crack jokes but I didn’t know he will escalate it to the level of satire. Asiwaju ll give his best to Nigeria, really? Fake certificates, fake parentage, golden triangle escapades, racketeering. No PMB, Nigeria does not deserve his best but we get the satire."

Buhari, in Lafia, Nasarawa state, asked Nigerians to vote Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the next President of Nigeria. Photo credit: @MBuhari

Source: Twitter

Buhari campaigns for Tinubu

Dogara was reacting to a comment by President Muhammadu Buhari that the APC flagbearer will give his best if elected as the next president of Nigeria.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Campaigning in Lafia, Nasarawa state, the president had asked Nigerians to vote for Tinubu, saying:

"I have known Asiwaju for more than 20 years; he is a committed Nigerian; he will give his best to Nigeria!"

Nigerians accuse Dogara of being a hypocrite

Dogara's comment did not go unnoticed as netizens criticised him, saying he was pained by Buhari's endorsement of Tinubu. Some said he was only lamenting now because he did not get the vice president slot after Tinubu won the APC primary.

Hassan Jaguar with the handle @thisisjaguar commented:

"This one is crying because the APC denied him Vice President slot."

Lapai Boy @ibrahimkuso1982 stated:

"If I remember correctly few months ago before the APC primaries, you were following Asiwaju all over the country until he refused to pick you as his VP, how many parties have you changed in the last 7 years. Don't ever take people like dogara serious because he's not consistent."

Dapo Okubanjo @Dapsieb added:

"Wow! All these just because you didn't get the running mate slot? Same man you campaigned for to pick the party's ticket. Same man you eulogize annually on his birthday since at least 2016. People like you give politics bad name."

Recall that Dogara dumped the ruling APC for the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in December 2022.

Dogara raises alarm over Muslim-Muslim ticket

The former House of Reps speaker had earlier condemned the Muslim-Muslim ticket adopted by his former party. He described it as a waste of time, saying it would not prevail in the coming general elections.

Dogara called on Nigerians to reject the same-faith ticket adopted by the APC that produced the candidacy of Tinubu and his running mate Senator Kashim Shettima.

Legit.ng reported that he asked Nigerians to look out for character and competence as traits required from the person who will become Nigeria's next president in the forthcoming presidential polls.

Source: Legit.ng