President Muhammadu Buhari has clearly stated that he will continue to campaign for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

The president made this crucial declaration on Saturday, February 4, in Lafia, Nasarawa state, when he commissioned some projects

Buhari also called on Nigerians to repose full confidence in Tinubu and trust him with their votes during the coming election

Lafia, Nasarawa - President Muhammadu Buhari has called on Nigerians to vote for the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

You can trust Tinubu with your votes - Buhari tells Nigerians

During his visit to Lafia, Nasarawa state capital where he commissioned some key projects on Saturday, February 4, President Buhari affirmed that the electorate can trust Tinubu with their votes in the February 25 poll.

President Buhari said Tinubu has been his friend for about 20 years

Source: Twitter

The president noted that he and the former Lagos governor have been close allies for over 20 years and still counting, adding that they both weathered Nigeria's political storms together.

Asserting that Tinubu is committed to the progress and development of Nigeria, the president noted that by the grace of God, the APC national leader will be the next Nigerian leader.

I'll continue to campaign for Tinubu - Buhari

Buhari, to set the record straight, made it clear that he will continue to campaign for Tinubu, while expressing certainty that Jagaban will give Nigeria his all.

His words:

“God willing, Tinubu would be the next president of the country while calling on Nigerians to vote for all the APC candidates during the general elections.

“I know Ahmed Bola Tinubu as he said in his speech more than 20 years ago and there is no local government area that I didn’t visit from 2003-2011 and I visited all the states in 2019 when I was asking for this second term and the final term.

”I will continue to campaign for Bola Ahmed Tinubu. He is a committed Nigerian and I believe he will give all he has to this country and you Nigerians.”

