There have been public outcry over the propriety of the exorbitant fees for the nomination forms and expression of interest being churned out by the major political parties ahead of the 2023 general.

During its National Executive Council (NEC) meeting held at the Transcorp hotel, Abuja on Wednesday, April 20, the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) announced the timetable for its primaries to elect its candidates for presidential, governorship, senatorial, Reps and Houses of Assembly.

But what shocked many Nigerians was that the party fixed the cost of its nomination and expression of interest forms for the presidential ticket at N100 million per aspirant.

According to the party, the governorship goes for N50million, Senate goes for N20million, House of Representatives goes N10million while the state House of Assembly goes for N2million.

APC:

President - 100M

Governor - 50M

Senate - 20M

House of Reps - 10M

House of Assembly - 2M

PDP sells presidential nomination form for N35M

On March 16, 2022, the major opposition party in Nigeria, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) fixed N40 million for the nomination form of its presidential aspirants. While expression of interest form is put at N5m, the nomination form is put at N35m.

The PDP members aspiring for governorship seat are to cough out N21m, with the expression of interest form pegged at N1m while nomination form is N20m.

The senatorial aspirants will pay N500,000 for expression of interest and N3m for nomination form totaling N3.5m while the House of Representatives’ aspirants will pay N2.5m, with expression of interest at N500,000 and nomination form at N2m.

Those aspiring for State House of Assembly will pay N100,000 for expression of interest form and N500,000 for nomination form.

The party equally approved a 50 percent reduction in nomination fees for youths aged 25 to 30 years for various elective positions.

PDP:

President – 40M

Governor – 21M

Senate – 3.5M

Reps – 2.5M

Assembly – 600,000

SDP sells presidential nomination form for N35M

In a similar vein, on March 29, the Social Democratic Party (SDP) announced the sales of its nomination forms at N35m to presidential aspirants.

Interested aspirants for office of governor will pay N16 million, N1 million for expression of interest and N15 million for nomination form.

Senate aspirants are to pay N500,000 for expression of interest and N2.5 million for the nomination form.

The House of Representatives, aspirant would pay a total of N1.7 million breakable into N200,000 for expression of interest and N1.5 million for nomination form and N500,000 for the State House of Assembly.

SDP:

President – 35M

Governor – 16

Senate – 3M

Reps – 1.7M

Assembly – 500k

ADC's presidential nomination form is N25M

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) announced the sales of its nomination forms at N25m to presidential aspirants. Its governorship aspirants would pay N12M; the Senate goes for N2.5M, House of Reps aspirants for N1.5M and House of Assembly goes for N500k

ADC:

President – 25M

Governor – 12M

Senate – 2.5M

Reps – 1.5M

Assembly – 500k

Why ADC gives priority to women, youth

The party also said that its nomination forms are to be collected free by women, youths and Persons Living With Disabilities (PWD) to vie for elective political offices at all levels during the 2023 general elections.

The national chairman of ADC, Ralphs Nwosu, who disclosed this in a statement in Abuja, said the move became imperative to ensure much-needed inclusiveness for women, youths and PWDs in the governance of the country.

He noted that women, youths and PWD represent 75% of the nation’s population and therefore the need to mainstream them by giving them the opportunity to contest elections into political positions.

He described the demography as a critical stakeholder who with their unique characteristics and capacities are at a vantage position to contribute meaningfully to national development if given the enabling environment.

Does ADC consider Nigerians in its decision on the nomination forms?

Going by the analysis above, ADC seems to have appealed to many Nigerian, especially the youth, women and the PWD in its decision on the fees for the nomination and express of interest forms ahead of the next general election.

Nigerian youths take about 75% of the voting population in the country, this gestures by the ADC for the youth may swing things its favour and enable it to record huge success in the next general election.

