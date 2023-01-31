Ex-Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon Yakubu Dogara says the Muslim-Muslim ticket of the APC is a scam

Hon Dogara who was speaking in Jos recently said leadership must be woven around character and competence

The former APC chieftain urged Nigerians not to buy into the Muslim-Muslim ticket as it all a waste of time

Plateau, Jos - Former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Yakubu Dogara said the Muslim-Muslim ticket adopted by his former party is a waste of time and would not prevail in the month's general elections.

Dogara who is now a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), made this submission in Jos, Plateau state during a special event with the Arewa Christian Indigenous Pastors Association on Sunday, January 29.

Hon Yakubu Dogara was a one-term ex-Speaker of the House of Representatives under the flagship of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC). Photo: Hon Yakubu Dogara

Source: Twitter

He called on Nigerians to reject the same-faith ticket adopted by the All Progressive Congress (APC) that produced the candidacy of Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his running mate Senator Kashim Shettima.

Dogara stated that Nigerians should look out for character and competence as a trait that is required for who will become Nigeria's next president in the forthcoming presidential polls.

As reported by Vanguard, he said:

"Some may say it is bitter politics, but it is not, because, anyone putting himself in a position to lead others has wittingly or unwittingly placed his character to be called to question.

"This is because, without character, you can not influence people and without influence, you can not lead people. Once we know the truth, failure to declare the truth we know is not a virtue, but cowardice."

2023 polls: Dogara hails CAN over stance against Muslim-Muslim ticket

The former Speaker acknowledged the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) for taking a stand against the same-faith ticket adopted by the APC.

Dogara further stated that the same-faith ticket by the APC is all a fabrication of lies and deception that the party is built upon.

He said:

“It’s all a scam and nothing less or else. They only dance in their campaign because they don’t have anything to say to you and when they pick the courage to talk, all we hear is that, “it is his turn to chop because he didn’t chop alone.”

Source: Legit.ng