Ahead of the February 25 election, Pa Ayo Adebanjo has predicted that northerners will turn their backs on the APC presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu

The Afenifere leader asked Tinubu to drop his ambition and declare his support for Labour Party's Peter Obi

Adebanjo believes Obi has what it takes to liberate Nigeria from the misrule of the APC

Abeokuta, Ogun state - The leader of the pan Yoruba socio-political group, Afenifere, Pa Ayo Adebanjo, has asked the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, to quit the race.

He advised Tinubu to step down for his fellow contestant, Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP), Daily Trust reported.

The Ogun State Rally had Peter, Obi, Pa Adebanjo and others in attendance. Photo credit: @PeterObi

Source: Twitter

The Afenifere leader advises the former Lagos state governor to save himself from the embarrassment of losing the election, adding that the north would not vote for him.

Adebanjo disclosed this during the LP presidential campaign rally in Abeokuta, Ogun state, held at the Ake Palace ground.

Obi, his vice presidential candidate, Yusuf Baba-Ahmed Datti, and other party leaders were in attendance, Nigerian Tribune reported.

Addressing the crowd, Adebanjo who spoke in Yoruba stated:

“All those that know Tinubu should tell him. I have always told and I will tell him again, the Northerners will not vote for him.

“He (Tinubu) should come back home now and support Obi because when they finally defeat him, he won’t have the courage to come back home again, if he comes back now, we will forgive him and take him back."

The pan-Yoruba leader said the LP would save Nigerians from the misrule of the APC, as he described the former as the new National Democratic Coalition (NADECO).

According to him, those supporting Obi are the ones who want the good of Nigeria.

We are determined for a new Nigeria, Obi declares

On his part, Obi described Nigeria as one of the most unsecured countries in the world. He added that he and his running mate, Datti, are determined to change things for the better.

Noting that he was the best, he asked other presidential candidates to show Nigerians what they have achieved in the past before seeking the position of the number one citizen.

2023 election: Afenifere leader reveals danger ahead

Legit.ng earlier reported that Adebanjo said the country's future is tied to his preferred presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

Speaking on Thursday, February 3, in Abuja, the Afenifere leader noted that voting for the LP presidential candidate will show that Nigeria values ethnicity and religious inclusion.

He added that if Obi did not win the 2023 election, non-Muslims and non-northerners will never become the President of the country.

Source: Legit.ng