The increased cases if violence in Ebonyi have attracted the attention of a prominent diaspora association the state

The group accused the governor of the state, Engr Dave Umahi of creating an atmosphere of fear in Ebonyi

The stakeholders also asked the Inspector General of Police to transfer the CP out of the state and disband the Ebube Agu group

FCT, Abuja - The Association of Ebonyi Indigenes Socio-Cultural In the Diaspora (AEISCID) has condemned the reported assassination attempt on the life of the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in the state, Prof. Benard Ifeanyi Odoh.

Prof. Odoh's convoy was attacked while returning from a campaign rally at Ezzaegu community, Ishielu local government area of the state just before the Enugu/Abakaliki federal highway.

The association chided Governor Umahi for the insecurity in the state. Photo credit: @DaveUmahi

Source: Facebook

Reacting to the development on Saturday, February 4 while speaking to journalists in Abuja, AEISCID President General, Amb. Pascal Oluchchukwu, urged the Inspector General of Police, Usman Baba, to order an immediate probe on the assassination attempt on the life of Odoh.

The group also demanded immediate redeployment of the Ebonyi Commissioner of Police, Aliyu Garba and also the disbandment of the Ebubeagu militia in the state.

His words:

"We at AEISCID vehemently condemn this dastardly and cowardly attack as one now too many.

''We consequently invite the Inspector General of Police, Usman Baba to order an immediate probe on the life of a frontline Governorship candidate like Odoh.

''This is about the seventh time we are reading about such unwarranted attacks on Professor Odoh and his teeming supporters just because they have chosen to remain of the APGA and not of Governor Umahi's APC.

"While we formally call on the IGP to quickly order an unbiased and uncompromised probe into the attack, we demand the immediate redeployment of the state's Commissioner of Police, Aliyu Garba and also the disbandment of the rampaging Ebubeagu militia."

While commiserating with Prof. Odoh, the group warned the state government to desist from desperate politicking capable of plunging the state into anarchy.

Source: Legit.ng