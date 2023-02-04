Bola Tinubu has alleged that there are plans to scuttle the forthcoming 2023 presidential election across Nigeria

The APC presidential candidate said some people in the corridors of power are behind the plot to deny Nigerians their franchise

The former Lagos state governor, however, pleaded with Nigerians not to be provoked into causing violence

Ado Ekiti - All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Friday, February 3, alleged moves by some people in the corridor of power to foist an interim national government on Nigeria.

According to the former Lagos state governor, the plotters hope to achieve their objective by provoking Nigerians through the crisis arising from the naira notes redesign and the current fuel scarcity.

Tinubu urged Nigerians not to be provoked by the recent naira and fuel scarcity. Photo credit: @biodunaoyebanji

He said the plotters were working on the theory that the possible unrest sparked by the crisis would force the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to postpone the coming elections and proceed to install an interim national government.

He, however, urged Nigerians to remain steadfast, and refuse to be provoked to violence by the alleged plot, adding that he would emerge victorious in the forthcoming polls.

Tinubu who spoke in Yoruba told the audience that he is a true leader committed and dedicated to bring about the desired change in the governance.

The Nation quoted him as saying:

“Relax, this election is yours. You will use it to liberate yourselves. They want to turn us to slaves. We are not slaves. They locked up money. Trek to your poling units, vote and stay with your vote.

“I beg you in the name of God, this is not a matter for violence. Don’t fight them. Those who locked up your money will eventually unlock it.

“They’re doing it to get you angry, so that you can become violent; get the election postponed and install an interim government.”

Tinubu interested in the wellbeing of Nigerians - APC chieftain

On his part, a member of the National Working Committee of the APC, Tolu Bankole, on Friday, February 3, described Tinubu as a patriot interested in the wellbeing of the masses.

Punch reports that Bankole said Tinubu’s concern over the lingering fuel crisis and the scarcity of the new naira notes, depicted him as one not desperate to be president, adding that it is a show of commitment to a better Nigeria.

Tinubu restates commitment to job creation, credit for business owners, carpets Adeleke

Meanwhile, Tinubu has stated that if elected, the Osun people will feel the positive impact of his government.

The former Lagos state governor made the vow while addressing APC supporters in the southwest state.

Tinubu also took a verbal swipe at Osun state governor, Senator Ademola Nurudeen Adeleke, saying he has been 'misbehaving.'

'Tinubu will sustain Buhari’s legacy,' says Senator Sabi Abdullahi

In a related development, the Deputy Whip of the Senate, Senator Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi has said that Tinubu would sustain the legacy of President Buhari.

Senator Abdullahi made the comment on Monday, January 30 while commissioning a rehabilitated stadium in Niger state.

According to him, Tinubu is the ideal person to continue from where Buhari stopped and sustain the president's legacies.

