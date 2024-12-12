Nigerian celebrity chef, Hilda Baci is trending online amid her boyfriend Dapper’s drama with Shallipopi

Singer Shallipopi recently announced that he had quit Dapper’s record label and accused him of mismanaging his funds, among other messy things

This led to Nigerians digging up an old video of Dapper gifting Hilda a brand new Range Rover on her 27th birthday

Nigerian Guinness World Record holder Hilda Baci made the news after singer Crown Uzama, aka Shallipopi, quit her boyfriend Damilola Akinwunmi, aka Dapper’s record label.

On December 11, 2024, the Obapluto crooner issued a press statement detailing his grievances with Dapper Music, which led to his cutting ties with the record label.

Shallipopi made some messy claims about his handler, Dapper, and this drew a spotlight on the talent manager’s celebrity chef girlfriend, Hilda Baci.

Nigerians react to a resurfaced video of Dapper gifting Hilda Baci a Range Rover. Photos: @dapperdamm, @hildabaci

Shortly after the music star accused Dapper of exploiting him and not being transparent about his money, Nigerians started to make claims about how Shallipopi’s money was spent.

It did not take long for them to dig up a 2023 video of Hilda Baci allegedly receiving a brand new Range Rover Velar from Dapper to celebrate her 27th birthday.

Some netizens alleged that Dapper had been spending all of Shallipopi’s sweat on Hilda Baci’s big backside. See the video below:

Reactions as video of Hilda Baci’s car resurfaces

The video of Hilda Baci’s alleged car gift from Dapper raised some interesting comments. Read them below:

phunmibie:

“No wonder hilda baci stopped playing seyi vibes song😂.”

Omabeabee_:

“If to say una no sabi e babe, Which babe video una for dey use bayi?”

nefe__dawn_clarke:

“Bold of yall to think Hilda can’t afford this ride on her own. Everything mustn’t be attributed to Hilda 🤦🏽‍♀️.”

Momnextdoor__:

“Do these people know how much she makes from just her cooking classes? Smh.”

iamab_iodun:

“Once a lady don buy yansh just forget am😢.”

swt_juie:

“That last slide 😂😂😂😂I fear who no fear Nigerians.”

Melanin_ruth_:

“E Dey park money give Hilda make she use open new restaurant 😂😂.”

Zikky_blessing:

“Monkey dey work, baboon dey chop 🙄.”

Letzgetpaid:

“Na shallipopi money 😂😂”

Blurix45:

“So na benin boy money una use for women hand go meet una one by one 😂.”

herbert_jnr_:

“😂😂😂 Toto fit finish man o oo.”

sammyene2:

“Na shailpopi Dey work na hlida Dey enjoy.”

balogun_norelent47:

“Na Hilda yansh dey swallow shalli funds 😂.”

swt_juie:

“I fear who no fear Nigerians😂😂😂.”

Seyi Vibez quits record label

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigerian singer Balogun Afolabi Oluwaloseyi, aka Seyi Vibez, has gone separate ways with his record label boss and Hilda Baci's fiance, Dapper, marking the beginning of his solo music career.

Legit.ng recently checked Seyi's Instagram account and discovered that he had unfollowed his record label boss, Dapper, deleted all the pictures on his profile and changed his bio to 'Independent artist'.

A check of Dapper's Instagram account revealed that he had also unfollowed the artist.

