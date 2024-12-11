Zlatan Ibile has shown off his latest acquisition in anticipation of his new album Symbol of Hope, which will be released soon

In the video shared by the singer, he said that his new jewellery was a reflection of his greatness and Afrobeat royalty

The singer shared the amount of diamond used to make the pendant and how long it took before it was manufactured

Nigerian indigenous singer Omoniyi Temidayo Raphael, professionally known as Zlatan Ibile, has splashed an undisclosed amount to make his expensive diamond pendant.

The music star, who loves Olamide, shared a video of his latest acquisition and praised the work of art and what it means to him.

According to him, it was his last one, and he made it because of his brand. He disclosed that the new piece of art represented his fashion brand, Zero to the world and his music, Zanko to the world.

Zlatan also explained that the pendant was dedicated to his upcoming album, Symbol of Hope. He noted that it has 185 carats of diamonds and weighed nearly a kilo.

The singer further stated that the pendant took over three months of craftsmanship to create.

Zlatan speaks about his album

In another recording shared by the singer, he spoke glowingly about his upcoming album, Symbol of Hope.

The artist, who was dragged by Portable months ago, mentioned that his upcoming album was a reflection of what he had been through in life.

He noted that if he can make it, then anyone can also make it to the top.

See the video here:

How fans reacted to Zlatan's video

Netizens shared their take about the singer's pendant. Here are some of the comments below:

@slaz_miller:

"We love you Zlatan"

@hayes_ybnl04:

"Appreciating mii daddy Olamide Baddo all the time makes me love you more and more and more."

@danzuma.energyworld:

"Baba you get talk { motivation ) for month Aje, no matter what language the sound of music connects us in world together."

@___bigjude:

"Once you start rolling with OBO, everywhere go just dey soft."

@will_smithhhhhhh:

"Baba lase jorrr."

@fatt.cheeeks:

"Zlatan Abeg no kill us."

@sterlinghot1:

"Mentor."

@abu_jnr44:

"Goddam."

@tokianifowose:

"Crazy brother."

