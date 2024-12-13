The 2024 edition of the Confederation of African Football Awards is finally upon us, with all shortlists confirmed

The Men's Player of the Year award remains the most talked-about category among the many unveiled by CAF

A former Barcelona forward has named who he considers the favourite to clinch the prestigious prize

With the final nominees confirmed and the Palais des Congrès in Marrakech set as the venue, the countdown to the Confederation of African Football (CAF) Awards is officially in full swing.

The prestigious event, which celebrates the achievements of African football stars over the past calendar year, has once again sparked widespread interest.

Leading the buzz is the Men’s Player of the Year (POTY) category, which continues to dominate headlines and discussions across the continent.

This year’s Men’s POTY category stands out, with five nominees still in contention—a rarity that has fueled predictions and debates among football stakeholders both within Africa and beyond.

Adding his voice to the conversation is former Barcelona forward, Emmanuel Amunike. In a recent interview, the 53-year-old spoke on the prestigious award, naming who he believes deserves the honour.

Former Barcelona forward speaks on CAF POTY award

In an interview with Punch Sports, the 1994 African Player of the Year winner shared his thoughts on who he considers the favourite for the coveted prize.

"Last year, Victor Osimhen won it, and now Lookman has a chance to win it," Amunike said. "My wish and desire is for him to win because he has been consistent and has proven himself as one of the best in African football."

Amunike’s sentiments align with those of two-time African Player of the Year, Nwankwo Kanu, who recently expressed confidence in Lookman’s chances of securing the award.

Ademola Lookman is set to compete for the prestigious honour alongside Morocco’s Achraf Hakimi, Ivory Coast’s Simon Adingra, South Africa’s Ronwen Williams, and Guinea’s Serhou Guirassy.

Nwabali breaks silence on CAF award snub

Legit.ng in another report detailed Super Eagles goalkeeper, Stanley Nwabali, has reacted afer been omitted from the final CAF POTY shortlist.

The Chippa United star posted a cryptic two word message, which has since sparked widespread reactions from fans on social media.

