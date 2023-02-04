Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party, Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress visit the southeast for tourism, a former Scetreaty to the Government of the Federation has said

Babachir Lawal said other political parties had underestimated the prowess of Peter Obi and the Labour Party in marketing themselves to the people

According to Lawal, Obi has also overrun states in the northern part of the country with his campaign and strategy

A former Secretary to the Government of Federation, David Babachir Lawal, has said that the ruling and opposition parties - the All progressives Congress and Peoples Democratic Party - now go to the southeast as a form of tourism.

Speaking during an interview on Channels Television, the former SGF said the momentum gathered by the Labour Party's 2023 presidential candidate is overwhelming other parties.

Lawal's words:

"Also, we had some doubt whether the southeast will come out enmasse to support Peter Obi but to our surprise, it is now a complete overrun. No party... they only go to the southeast to campaign as a form of tourism and to further demarket themselves."

Lawal not that calculations made concerning the forthcoming election by most strategists have failed as no one factored the emergence of Peter Obi in the presidential race.

His words:

"What has changed is those areas where we did not expect the Labour Party to do well, they are galloping through and the momentum is so much that it is difficult to control.

"You know when this 2023 election season commenced, Peter Obi was not on the card, during the computations as to what would happen, the expectation was that the race was a straight one between APC and PDP.

"Then out of nowhere, Peter Obi comes in and is followed by Rabiu Kwankwaso and the whole permutation changed."

Peter Obi has overrun other parties in the north - Lawal

Adding that the major challenge being faced by the APC and the PDP is the lack of capacity to match the Obi's effect, the former SGF warned that the LP candidate has overrun the two parties in most states in the northern part of the country.

He said:

"Unfortunately for the two parties - the APC and PDP -, they didn't have the capacity to factor in this new dynamics and the thing is overrunning them.

"As we speak, Peter Obi has run PDP out of Adamawa state, he has run PDP out of Taraba state, plateau state, Benue state and Kaduna state. And quite a lot of the states where our calculations were targeting 25 per cent."

