There is a serious crisis in the camp of the ruling All Progressive Congress, a few weeks before the 2023 presidential election

The development has led to a crack among strong stakeholders of the ruling party, especially in top northern states

While some aggrieved members have dumped the party in the process, others are picking sides which some political experts say might threaten the chances of the APC flagbearer Bola Tinubu at the poll

There is uneasy calm in the Taraba State chapter of the All Progressive Congress (APC).

The crisis which led to the nullification of the governorship primary of the party by the Supreme Court took another dimension, on Saturday night, February 4th, as 38 out of the total members of the State Executive Committee passed a vote of no confidence in the Chairman, Ibrahim El-Suldi, and allegedly removed him from office.

The excos gives strong reason for sacking the APC chairman

In a release signed by the aggrieved 38 members of the Executive Committee, they said Article 21(d)(vi) of the APC Constitution gave them the power to remove the Chairman, a report by The Punch confirmed.

They said,

“Our grounds and justification for passing a vote of no confidence in El-Suldi, and to consequently remove him from office as Taraba State APC Chairman relates to his failure to discharge his responsibilities, as well as his neglect and dereliction of duty and misconduct."

APC spokesman reacts

Reacting to the development, the publicity secretary of the ruling party in Taraba state, Aaron Artimas, said the purported removal was done by some desperate members of the party who felt that they would not make any headway in the rescheduled governorship primary slated for Friday, February 10.

“I am a member of the State Executive Committee, but I didn’t sign the purported removal. What they did was to bring in some members of the SEC loyal to David Kente to carry out the shameful act,” he said.

