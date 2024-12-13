It is expected that filling stations across the country will soon adjust their pump prices as the landing cost of imported petrol has dropped

New data shows that the landing cost of petrol has decreased by N30, making it N70 cheaper than Dangote petrol, which is priced at N970 per litre

Nigerians currently pay between N1,050 and N1,100 per litre for petrol, but an adjustment in prices may occur soon

The cost of landing Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), commonly referred to as petrol, in Nigeria has dropped by N36, reaching N900.28 per litre

The cost is a 3.62% decline from the previous N936.75 per litre recorded last week.

This is according to data released by the Major Oil Marketers Association of Nigeria (MOMAN).

Petrol landing cost refers to the total cost of importing a litre of petrol to a specific location, including the price of the fuel itself, shipping costs, insurance, customs duties, and any other fees incurred during transportation.

Crude oil prices and foreign exchange rates are the major factors that determine the cost.

New petrol cost

Punch reports that the landing cost dropped even lower to N890.43 per litre earlier in the week before increasing again.

The new landing price of petrol is currently cheaper than Dangote petrol, which is priced at N970 per litre.

Legit.ng earlier reported that refiners blamed the federal government for the high petrol prices despite the operations of the Dangote Refinery and the Port Harcourt Refining Company.

Importation to continue

In an earlier comment, members of the Petroleum Products Retail Outlet Owners Association of Nigeria (PETROAN) noted that they would import petrol to sell at prices lower than those offered by the Dangote Refinery.

The marketers stated that they have signed agreements with international suppliers to import the product at lower costs.

According to them, the new petrol regime allows them the right to source products from cheaper suppliers.

Refinerrs wants govt to stop giving import licence

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that the Crude Oil Refinery Owners Association of Nigeria (CORAN) has cautioned the Nigerian government against issuing licenses to importers.

They argued that foreign traders use local marketers to import off-spec petroleum products into the country.

The refiners believe that Nigeria is in deep trouble as many international traders still hold licenses to import fuel into the country.

