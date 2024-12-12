Nigerian actress Nkechi Blessing Sunday, in a daring move, unveiled the face of her alleged new man

Legit.ng reported that the light-skinned star has been in the news over reports concerning her relationship with her young lover, Xxssive

Nkechi spoke on her decisions to keep trying her luck in the game of love, to which Xxssive immediately reacted to

Nigerian actress Nkechi Blessing Sunday has continued to keep fans and netizens in the dark amid rumours following her relationship with her young lover Xxssive.

Legit.ng previously reported that the movie star had bragged about a “new man” while on vacation and argued that it was nobody’s business whether she was in a relationship or not.

Nkechi Blessing triggered reactions with face of a new man on her Instagram. Credit: @nkechiblessingsunday

Source: Instagram

In a new post, Nkechi shared a picture of man that wasn’t her known boyfriend and captioned it

“Ya all meet my man😍 we go again.”

However, what caught the attention of many online was that the picture shared by the actress indicated that the man in question had been married and divorced four times and was on the hunt for a fifth wife.

Xxssive, coming across the post online, commented saying:

“May God bless ur new home, amen.”

See Nkechi Blessing’s post below:

See Xxssive’s comment below:

Nkechi Blessing flaunts face of new man. Credit: @nkechublessingsunday

Source: Instagram

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nkechi Blessing decided to celebrate her boyfriend Xxssive who marked his birthday on October 9, 2024.

The celebrant wore a suit to mark his special day which made Nkechi Blessing to wonder if the outfit was for his wedding.

She made a heartfelt prayer for him as she noted that he was a headache to her, Xxssive also got nice comments from fans of the movie star.

Davido renames Nkechi Blessing

In other news, Legit.ng reported that a video of Nollywood actress Nkechi Blessing Sunday attending the birthday party of singer B-Red went viral.

Nkechi Blessing's biggest music idol, Davido, was also at the party, and the actress was spotted sharing a sweet moment with the singer.

However, that was not the highlight of the moment as Davido christened Nkechi Blessing with the Adeleke name.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng