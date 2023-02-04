The high-ranking government officials working against the electoral victory of Bola Tinubu have been unveiled

The Concerned APC Stakeholders listed the officials at press briefing held at the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja

Among those listed by the group is the embattled governor of Nigeria's apex bank, Mr. Godwin Emefiele

FCT, Abuja - A support group of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Concerned APC Stakeholders has unmasked the "fifth columnists" and various elements working against the electoral victory of the party's presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu at the polls come February 25.

The convener of the group, Rev. Dominic Alancha who unveiled them at a press conference attended by a Legit.ng reporter on Saturday, February 4 in Abuja.

The Concerned APC Stakeholders alleged that key figures in the Buhari administration are against Tinubu. Photo credit: @OfficialABAT

He said those mentioned elements are pushing their plans to frustrate the APC presidential candidate through various unpopular and anti-people policies foisted on the country, thereby pitching citizens against the ruling party and its candidates.

The group also frowned at the lukewarm attitude of the party leadership, state governors and government appointees towards campaign funding, accusing them of leaving the burden to the party's flag bearers along.

Alancha said:

''We want to use this opportunity to align with some of our leaders who had spoken of certain sabotage of this administration. Notable among them to us are the following;

"The Secretary to the Government of the Federation. A man who we all celebrated his appointment but has turned out to be one of the biggest disasters and saboteurs of the Buhari administration.

''He has sat down on board appointments that could have gone to party faithful for more than 3 years.

"Even when the resident directly ordered him and the Chief of Staff to accommodate young party members on a visit led by our leader Barr. Ismaeel Ahmed in 2021, few months to the end of the tenure this man has done nothing of the sort.''

The group also mentioned the governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Godwin Emefiele for introducing anti-people monetary policy that has inflicted hardship on the people.

Alancha said:

"The CBN governor, has undermined this government and the party by bringing out anti-people policies designed to hurt citizens and has stubbornly insisted on not shifting ground by allowing a gradual withdrawal of the old naira note within a period of at least six months.

''It is very clear that he had chosen to make a few people rich in this government at the detriment of majority Nigerians."

Also accused was the Group Managing Director of the Nigeria National Petroleum Company, Mr. Mele Kyari, for his failure to ensure steady supply of petroleum products and price control.

The group also pointed accusing fingers to the complacency of the National Working Committee of the party, accusing it of not giving the much needed leadership direction that can galvanise party members and work for the success of the APC at the polls.

