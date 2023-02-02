Rabiu Kwankwaso, the presidential candidate of the NNPP, has said the CBN policy on the new naira note is just to punish the poor Nigerians

According to the ex-Kano governor, the notion that it will stop politicians from getting money to buy votes is a failed proposition

The ex-Kano governor said that most of the big-time politicians share that they control in banks, or friends who can help them to mobilise the actual cash they needed for campaigns

PAY ATTENTION: See you at Legit.ng Media Literacy Webinar! Register for free now!

The New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) presidential candidate, Rabiu Kwankwaso, has taken a swipe against President Muhammadu Buhari and Godwin Emefiele, the governor of Central Bank of Nigeria, describing the naira scarcity as a waste of time.

According to the presidential hopeful, all the big-time politicians, especially the presidential candidates, had controlled shared in big banks or had friends in those banks who will help them mobilise whatever amount they needed for their campaigns, Business Day reported.

Kwankwaso knocks Buhari, Emefiele over new naira notes Photo Credit: Rabiu Kwankwaso

Source: Twitter

Kwankwaso describes the new CBN policy as plot to infringe pains on common Nigerians

Kwankwaso further added that no bank operating in any of the 36 states would deny its host, stating that the new CBN policy will only punish the innocent poor Nigerians.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

The former governor of Kano state disclosed this while appearing on the Channels Television programme on Thursday, February 2.

He asked:

“Why should a Nigerian unnecessarily inflict this kind of pain on people who are already suffering.”

Latest about CBN, Godwin Emefiele, Rabiu Kwankwaso, NNPP, 2023 election, naira scarcity, naira redesign

The NNPP leader posited that the apex bank should have given enough time and its implementation should have been done gradually.

Kwankwaso also dismissed the claim by Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party that the duo are in talks for a merger. He accused the PDP and the All Progressives Congress (APC) of sponsoring propaganda and lies.

He disclosed that he has never met with Atiku in person since he left the PDP.

Source: Legit.ng