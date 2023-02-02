Rabiu Musa Kwakwanso has stated that the results of the 2023 general election will terribly surprise Nigerians.

Confident of victory during the February 25 presidential election, the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP)'s candidate debunked claims that he was in talks with Atiku Abubakar of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), The Nation reports.

During an interview with Channels TV on Thursday, February 2, Kwankwaso referred to the report as reckless, insisting that he was not involved in any form of alliance talk with any candidate.

He went ahead to state that it was unfortunate for anyone to go live on national television to tell lies and disgrace themselves to sell their candidate.

For him, the NNPP remains the only party in the coming poll that is abreast with the collective pains of Nigerians, since it has been travelling by road during its nationwide campaign to bring its manifesto to the grassroots.

Speaking on the preparedness of his party, the former Kano governor said the NNPP has the required number to win the elections on the first ballot.

Source: Legit.ng