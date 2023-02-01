Rivers Governor Nyesom Wike is angry with those questioning his decision regarding the presidential candidate of his choice

On Wednesday, February 1st, Wike disclosed that he never mentioned to anyone that he would announce his preferred presidential candidate on camera

The PDP governor who is at loggerheads with the party's flagbearer Atiku Abubakar, earlier noted that he would reveal his choice candidate for the 2023 poll by January, a statement that has been followed with serious backlash and criticism in the polity, recently

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Amid growing pressure to announce his preferred presidential candidate in the forthcoming election, Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state has said he never told the public the method by which he would disclose his choice.

All eyes are on Wike in the light of his assurance that he would make his preferred candidate known last month.

Many thought Wike would pick Obi as his preferred presidential candidate for the 2023 election, but he is yet to make his choice public. Photo credit: Gov Nyesom Ezenwo Wike - CON

Source: Facebook

Wike, PDP G-5 Govs keeps mute about his preferred candidate

His candidate for president is considered significant, given his ongoing feud with the leadership of his Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), following the emergence of former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar as the party’s presidential candidate in May 2022.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Wike is one of five aggrieved PDP governors known as the G5 or Integrity Group who have remained defiant in their opposition to the North producing both the national chairman and presidential candidate.

They have refused to campaign for Atiku on the grounds that there must be equity, fairness, and justice.

APC chieftain queries Wike, Rivers gov fires back

Former Director General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Dakuku Peterside, on Tuesday, January 30th, challenged Wike to name his presidential candidate as expected.

But the Rivers governor fired back at the All Progressives Congress (APC) member, Channels TV reported.

“You have the guts to tell me I should name my presidential candidate. Are we at the same level? Failure and success, are they the same?” Wike asked at the Rivers State PDP campaign rally in Port Harcourt on Wednesday, February 1st, 2023.

“I never told anybody one day, I will bring a camera and announce to you this is who will go. I said I will tell Rivers people the candidate they will support. I did not tell you the method of saying it. I did not tell you I will bring live coverage and say it. But Rivers people know.”

PDP crisis worsens as Wike makes another strong allegation against Iyorchia Ayu

Governor Nyesom Wike earlier accused Iyorchia Ayu, the national chairman of the Peoples Democratic (PDP), of ordering lawyers handling some of the party’s cases in Rivers state to withdraw their legal representations.

The Rivers governor described the alleged directive as anti-party, saying such acts would beget a corresponding reaction from the state chapter of the party.

Wike said this at the State School premises, Okehi 1, the venue of the Rivers state PDP campaign inauguration in Etche local government area on Monday, January 30.

Iyorchia launches counter-offensive against G5 Governors

In another report, Ayu, the PDP national chairman allegedly launched a counter-offensive against the aggrieved governors of the party, known as G5 governors.

He was reported to have shredded the poll agents' lists that the governors had compiled and sent to the national secretariat of the party in Abuja.

The PDP national chairman was said to have expressed fear over the possibility of entrusting the party's destinies in the hands of those the dissenting governors have nominated.

Source: Legit.ng