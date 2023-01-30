The governor of Rivers state, Nyesom Wike, has accused the PDP national chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, of engaging in anti-party activity

Etche LGA, Rivers state - Governor Nyesom Wike has accused Iyorchia Ayu, the national chairman of the Peoples Democratic (PDP), of ordering lawyers handling some of the party’s cases in Rivers state to withdraw their legal representations.

The Rivers governor described the alleged directive as anti-party, saying such acts would beget a corresponding reaction from the state chapter of the party, The Nation reported.

Source: Facebook

Wike said this at the State School premises, Okehi 1, the venue of the Rivers state PDP campaign inauguration in Etche local government area on Monday, January 30.

Legit.ng gathers that the Rivers PDP took some political parties in the state to court over non-compliance to the regulations and laws of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) during the conduct of their various primaries.

Wike said instead of the PDP national leadership supporting the suits, it asked lawyers handling the various matters to withdraw legal representations.

“We have caught them. They are the ones engaged in anti-party. I told them anti-party begets anti-party," he said.

Wike vows to fight back

Speaking further, Governor Wike said he will hit the PDP leadership back on Tuesday, January 31 just as he added that he has also instructed his lawyers "to withdraw from the matter."

“Nobody hurts us without sustaining a scar. Anybody who dares to touch us in Rivers state, I will inflict many scars on him and we have started it," he said.

Source: Legit.ng