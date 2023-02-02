Chief Edwin Clark has called on Delta state governor, Ifeanyi Okowa to resign as the running mate to Atiku Abubakar

The elder statesman said Governor Okowa has betrayed the entire south-south region by agreeing to serve as PDP's vice-presidential candidate

According to Clark, the South-South Forum had resolved that power must shift to the region after a northern president

On Thursday, February 2, a former commissioner for information and a south-south elder statesman, Edwin Clark described the vice-presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Ifeanyi Okowa, as a betrayal.

PM News reports that Clark while hosting a press conference in Abuja, Nigeria's capital city called on Okowa, the incumbent governor of Delta state to step down as Atiku Abubakar's running mate in the 2023 presidential election.

Making a case for his demand, Clark said that Okowa's emergence as Atiku's running mate is contrary to the resolution of the South-South Forum.

He said the forum had in agreement resolved that Nigeria's presidency must shift from the North to the Southern part of the country by 2023.

His words:

“Okowa has betrayed his colleagues in the Southern Governors Forum and the south generally.

“This man has betrayed us for accepting to be the running mate of Atiku. Without me, it would have been difficult for him to become governor of Delta."

The Punch reports that speaking further, Clark said he was shocked that the governor accepted the task to serve as PDP's vice presidential candidate without consulting with the elders from the region.

He added:

“This man has betrayed us. We all agreed; we held serious meetings that this man had betrayed us. We can no longer trust him."

