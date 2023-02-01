Rivers Governor Nyesom Wike is more interested in seeing that the 2023 general elections turn out to be a success

In achieving this, he sent a strong warning to the Rivers state police command, as his tenure nears an end

Ahead of next month's election, Wike urged the Force to carry out their jobs in the state objectively while noting if they fail to do so, he would not waste time in replacing them

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state has sent out a note of warning to the Police Command in the state.

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, Wike urged the Force to carry out their duties effectively or be prepared to be replaced by another security outfit, Channels TV reported.

Wike tasks Rivers police ahead of 2023 general elections. Photo credit: Gov Nyesom Ezenwo Wike - CON

Source: Facebook

Wike threatens Rivers police

Speaking at the Rivers state PDP campaign rally on Wednesday, February 1st, at Elekahia in Port Harcourt, Wike noted that the police are the ones backing the citizens to disobey the laws, but if they still refuse to carry out their duty effectively, he would replace them.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Wike opined thus:

“And this is what I want to tell The Police, Rivers State Command you are the one supporting them to disobey the law to cause violence.

“If you don’t want to do your duty let us know, and I will release our neighborhood watch. If you don’t do your work we will take over your work from you.”

Wike warns police supporting violence

Governor Wike also admonished the police against supporting those responsible for causing chaos in the state, maintaining their hot-cold stance was the wrong approach.

“You cannot support people who are breaking the law, you know the truth of the matter, and you are scared so they don’t transfer you,” he said.

PDP Crisis: Wike Threatens Ayu, Other Party Leaders Over Disloyal Conduct

Nyesom Wike, the governor of Rivers state, promised to “inflict many scars” on Iyorchia Ayu, the national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and other leaders of the opposition, on Tuesday, January 31.

Wike disclosed his intention at the State School Premises in Okehi 1, where the Rivers state PDP flagged off its campaign rally in Etche local government area on Monday, January 30.

The governor spoke on the background of the recent move of the national body of the PDP directing its lawyers to withdraw from the case of the party in Rivers state against other political parties.

PDP Crisis: Senator Nnamani finally reveals why he dumped Atiku for Tinubu

Legit.ng earlier reported that the senator representing Enugu East and former governor of the state, Chimaroke Nnamani, has spoken up on his support for the APC presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu.

According to Nnamani, the PDP did not respect its own constitution that recognise the rotation of key positions between the south and the north in the party.

Nnamani, who was recently suspended from the PDP, has earlier described Tinubu of the APC as a great administrator.

Source: Legit.ng