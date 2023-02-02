The kind of administration PDP flagbearer, Atiku Abubakar would run if elected president has been revealed

The PDP presidential campaign council revealed that the Atiku Government will run an inclusive administration

The campaign team further noted that if Atiku is given a chance to serve Nigerians, the former VP would distribute ministerial and extra-ministerial positions evenly

Ahead of next month's presidential election, the presidential campaign council of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has again canvassed votes for the party's flagbearer, Atiku Abubakar and reassured Nigerians of equal opportunities in their administration if given a chance, this 2023.

The Atiku/Okowa Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) has given more insight into the kind of administration that the PDP standard bearer would run, if sworn in as president on May 29th, 2023.

PDP says South-East will benefit from Atiku's government. Photo credit: Atiku Abubakar

Source: Facebook

Atiku will share key positions evenly, Campaign says

The director-general of the PCC of Atiku/Okowa in Anambra State, Prof. Obiora Okonkwo, said the PDP candidate would run a government of national unity, a report by Leadership confirmed.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Okonkwo explains that the six chief governance positions including; Senate President, Speaker, House of Representatives, Deputy Senate President, Deputy Speaker, Secretary to Government of the Federation (SGF), service chief and others, will be shared amongst the geopolitical zones but the South-East will benefit more.

Atiku work in favour of the South-East

In doing so, he said:

“PDP will form a government of national unity. In 1999, we had two presidential candidates from the south, and the PDP won resoundingly well. But we had a government of national unity.”

More trouble for Atiku as 2 PDP governors apart from Wike's camp reportedly set to dump him

A few weeks before the 2023 general election, there are speculations that two Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governors, apart from the G5 group, are threatening to withdraw their support for the party's presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

The national chairman of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Professor Rufai Ahmed Alkali, made the claim while addressing newsmen in Abuja on Tuesday, January 31.

He was reacting to Atiku's claim that he was in talks with the NNPP presidential candidate.

PDP crisis worsens as Wike makes another strong allegation against Iyorchia Ayu

In another report, Governor Wike accused Iyorchia Ayu, the PDP national chairman, of ordering lawyers handling some of the party’s cases in Rivers state to withdraw their legal representations.

The Rivers governor described the alleged directive as anti-party, saying such acts would beget a corresponding reaction from the state chapter of the party.

He said this at the State School premises, Okehi 1, the venue of the Rivers state PDP campaign inauguration in Etche local government area on Monday, January 30.

Source: Legit.ng