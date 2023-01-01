The PDP national chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, has been reported to have launched a fresh offensive against the camp of Governor Nyesom Wike

Ayu is said to have shredded the agents' lists that Wike and other G5 governors have forwarded to the national secretariat of the PDP

According to the source, the national chairman of the PDP and his team took the decision over what they described as safety reason

FCT, Abuja - Iyorchi Ayu, the national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has launched a counter-offensive against the aggrieved governors of the party, known as G5 governors.

According to The Nation, the latest move by Ayu could be described as a counter-offensive against Governor Nyesom Wike-led camp in the party.

Ayu was reported to have shredded the poll agents' lists that the governors have compiled and sent to the national secretariat of the party in Abuja.

The role of polling agents in the 2023 election

The national secretariat of the PDP is expected to forward the list to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Note that only party agents that are accredited by INEC would be allowed to stay at polling units and collation centres.

The PDP national chairman was said to have expressed fear over the possibility of entrusting the party's destinies in the hands of those the dissenting governors have nominated.

According to the Electoral Act, each political party are to be represented at each polling unit and collation centres across the country.

The Electoral Act also required that the agents sign the result sheets before the electoral officer will announce the outcome of the voting at polling units and collation centres.

According to the source, Ayu and his team at the PDP national secretariat's decision to scrutinize the prospective agents' lists from the G5 governors and a few states was for safety reasons.

