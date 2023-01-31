One major move Atiku Abubakar will take in favour of the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu has been revealed

DG of the Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) of Atiku/Okowa in Anambra State, Prof. Obiora Okonkwo disclosed that Atiku will release Kanu if he takes over power as Nigeria's president

Ahead of the 2023 presidential election, Okonkwo noted further that the PDP flagbearer will depend solely on the Appeal Court's judgement to effect Kanu's release

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Atiku Abubakar, in next month's election, will grant the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, an unconditional release, if he emerges president on May 29, one of his campaign directors revealed.

The director-general of the Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) of Atiku/Okowa in Anambra State, Professor Obiora Okonkwo, who made this disclosure, said the PDP candidate will rely on the Appeal Court's judgement to release the Biafra agitator.

PDP chieftain says Atiku will release Nnamdi Kanu if he becomes president. Photo credit: Atiku Abubakar

Source: Facebook

What Atiku will do for Nnamdi Kanu, PDP chieftain speaks

According to Okonkwo, the appellate court was very explicit that Kanu should be a free man and no court can try him again for the alleged offence, a report by Leadership confirmed.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The PDP chieftain also disclosed that one of Atiku’s key programmes would be to ‘instill permanent peace’ in parts of the country especially the South East region, Daily Trust report added.

2023 elections: PDP senator reveals private talk with Nnamdi Kanu, what will happen in southeast

The high rate of violence in the southeast is imported from external sources and will not affect the conduct of elections in the zone, according to Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe.

During his discussion with Channels TV on Wednesday, January 25, Abaribe, the lawmaker representing Abia South, stated that although sometimes the violence is from within, ultimately it is externally induced.

The southeast politician noted that people in the region are not violent in nature, adding that in his conversation with Nnamdi Kanu, the IPOB leader noted that there is nothing like sit-at-home.

Fresh trouble for Atiku as PDP vice chairman defects to APC, declares support for Tinubu

In another development, the vice chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos state, Otunba Amid Adekunle Oduborisha, has defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Oduborisha officially joined the ruling APC at a rally in the Ikorodu area of the state on Sunday, January 8.

The former PDP leader said he joined the APC to support the presidential ambition of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the ruling party's presidential candidate.

Source: Legit.ng