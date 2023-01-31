Obong Akan Udofia has reiterated on the chances of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the forthcoming elections

According to him, the people are yearning for good governance, shared Prosperity and Sustainable development

Meanwhile, Tinubu assured the people that his administration will stimulate economic growth and development for all Akwa Ibom people

The APC Governorship Candidate for Akwa Ibom State, Obong Akan Udofia has stated that APC is set to win elections and restore hope to Akwa Ibom people who are yearning for good governance, shared Prosperity and Sustainable development.

He made this statement while addressing a large crowd of Party supporters who thronged the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, Uyo for the Akwa Ibom Presidential Campaign Rally and flag off of APC Governorship campaigns in the State.

Akan Udofia has stated that APC is set to win elections and restore hope to Akwa Ibom people. Photo credit: Segun Ayeola

Source: UGC

It was a carnival atmosphere with Stadium filled to maximum capacity with cheering crowd as they were treated to musical performances by Chuddy Kay, "Ekwe" crooner, Sample among others.

In his speech after receiving the Party's Flag presented by the Party's National Chairman Sen. Dr. Abdullahi Adamu who was represented by the Deputy National Chairman (South) Barr. Emma Eneukwu, Obong Akanimo Udofia said the Flag was a symbol of hope for the poor and downtrodden. He assured them that his administration when elected will bring shared prosperity to the people of the State.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

In his remarks, the presidential Candidate, Alhaji Bola Ahmed Tinubu assured the people that his administration will stimulate economic growth and development for all Akwa Ibom people. He also promised to deliver Ibom deep sea port if elected as President.

Meanwhile, the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has projected himself as the messiah of Atiku Abubakar, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)'s flagbearer.

During his presidential campaign in Uyo, Akwa Ibom capital, on Monday, January 30, Tinubu claimed that at a time former President Olusegun Obasanjo almost dealt ruthlessly with Atiku, if not for his intervention.

Tinubu who alleged that at the time Atiku fled to Dubai, stated that the former vice president returned, was rehabilitated in Lagos, and resurfaced during the 2015 general election with stomach infrastructure.

2023 presidency: How I saved Atiku from being roasted like goat by Obasanjo - Tinubu

Meanwhile, Bola Ahmed Tinubu has projected himself as the messiah of Atiku Abubakar, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)'s flagbearer.

During his presidential campaign in Uyo, Akwa Ibom capital, on Monday, January 30, Tinubu claimed that at a time former President Olusegun Obasanjo almost dealt ruthlessly with Atiku, if not for his intervention.

Tinubu who alleged that at the time Atiku fled to Dubai, stated that the former vice president returned, was rehabilitated in Lagos, and resurfaced during the 2015 general election with stomach infrastructure

Source: Legit.ng