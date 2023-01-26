The high rate of violence in the southeast is imported from external sources and will not affect the conduct of elections in the zone according to Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe.

During his discussion with Channels TV on Wednesday, January 25, Abaribe, the lawmaker representing Abia South, stated that although sometimes the violence is from within, ultimately it is externally induced.

The southeast politician noted that people in the region are not violent in nature, adding that in his conversation with Nnamdi Kanu, the IPOB leader noted that there is nothing like sit-at-home.

While stating that the proscribed group with one breath is admitting to being responsible for some pockets of violence and denying such with another, Abaribe is optimistic that the elections in the southeast will be free, fair, and devoid of hitches.

His words:

“These things that are happening are externally induced and sometimes supported by people internally just to make sure that people don’t exercise their franchise freely and fairly.

“I have...visited Nnamdi Kanu and he said there is nothing like sit-at-home or something like that. Some merchants of violence and destruction have taken over to commit crimes and when they do that, they say it is this group or that group.

“Our people are not violent in nature. All this violence you are seeing is not an Igbo thing, it is something that was imported to Igbo land. IPOB said they are for election and not part of sit-at-home, and people still say they are saying they are the ones doing it."

Despite saying this, Abaribe called on security agencies to do more intelligence gathering and work with security apparatus in the southeast.

