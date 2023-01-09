The vice chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos state, Otunba Amid Adekunle Oduborisha, has defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC)

Oduborisha officially joined the ruling APC at a rally in the Ikorodu area of the state on Sunday, January 8

The former PDP leader said he joined the APC to support the presidential ambition of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the ruling party's presidential candidate

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Ikorodu, Lagos state - Otunba Amid Adekunle Oduborisha, the vice chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos state has dumped the party for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of the 2023 general election.

Oduborisha who was also the leader of the PDP in Lagos East Senatorial District defected to the ruling APC at a rally in the Ikorodu area of the state on Sunday, January 8, The Nation reported.

Just In: Fresh Trouble for Atiku as PDP Vice Chairman Defects to APC, Declares Support for Tinubu

Source: Twitter

Legit.ng gathers that the former PDP chieftain and his AMIKO group were formally received into the APC at the flag-off ceremony of the campaign of Hon. Babajimi Adegoke Benson, a representative of the Ikorodu Federal Constituency seeking re-election.

Why I dumped PDP for APC, Oduborisha speaks

Speaking at the rally, Oduborisha confirmed his defection from the opposition PDP to the APC.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

He explained that he decided to pitch his tent with the APC to contribute his quota to the presidential ambition of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the ruling party's presidential candidate.

His words:

“Yes, I am returning to the APC and not decamping like others. This is where I belong and I am coming back home. It is indeed my reintegration into the APC. I am here to ensure the victory of Asiwaju Tinubu and all other APC candidates."

Oduborisha added that Hon. Benson has given him reasons to believe in the APC again with his performance.

"He has shown what it is to use the mandate of the people for the people effectively. The people of Ikorodu are blessed to have Jimi Benson and I am happy to be here today,” the former PDP leader said.

Source: Legit.ng