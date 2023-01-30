Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has been hailed for his role in the extension of the naira swap exercise

The presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC) was reported to have vented his displeasure over the deadline issued by the CBN

However, the Arewa4Asiwaju believes Tinubu's declaration over the situation forced the hands of CBN to succumb to pressure

The Arewa4Asiwaju has claimed that Bola Tinubu's declaration against the Central Bank of Nigeria's (CBN) initial deadline for the swap of old naira notes for the new notes played a huge part in the extension of the deadline.

Tinubu was commended by the Arewa4Asiwaju for being fierce while reacting to the initial deadlines.

Bola Ahmed Tinubu has been tipped by political analysts to win the 2023 presidential polls. Photo: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Twitter

The group said:

“It was this courage and purposeful leadership shown by the Asiwaju that compelled the government to go back on its earlier “no going back stance”.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

According to the Arewa4Asiwaju, Nigerians owe the APC chieftain a great deal of gratitude for saving the country from chaos due to the scarcity of the new naira notes.

Old naira notes: Tinubu's courage saved Nigeria from chaos, says Arewa4Asiwaju

The north-central coordinator of the group, Aliyu Musa Pass in a statement said Tinubu's courage and ability to speak up when required saved the nation from chaos.

As reported by The Nation, he said:

“And by that singular action, Tinubu also saved the nation from going up in flames as a consequence of the raging public anger that pervaded the atmosphere before the sudden 10 days extension.

“Tinubu, proving himself a great statesman, in his now famous Abeokuta declaration, took the bold and necessary step of alerting on the dangers inherent in the new naira policy, its timing and deadline.

Source: Legit.ng