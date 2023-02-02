The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has been urged to reconsider reviewing its new naira policy in earnest

Babatunde Fashola, the minister for Works and Housing made this appeal during a recent interview

While speaking on the program, he addressed Tinubu's complaint about the new naira notes stating that the APC flagbearer was only concerned for the people

The minister for works and housing, Babatunde Raji Fashola has called on the Central Bank of Nigeria to review its naira redesign policy as it is already begun to cause hardship for Nigerians.

Fashola made this appeal on Wednesday, February 1 during an Instagram live on a talk show program hosted by Morayo Afolabi-Brown.

The former Lagos state governor said:

“I feel sympathy for the Nigerian people and what they have had to go through. Sometimes policies play out like this in the process of implementation, sometimes it all ends well and sometimes it calls for reconsideration and review.”

Fashola stated that though the CBN's actions were within the ambience of its independent statutory obligation; the bank should have considered the side effect on Nigerians, properly envisaged and tackled the issues before it resulted to chaos.

While reflecting on Tinubu's comment over the policy, the Fashola said the APC's presidential candidate was talking from the human point of view and expressing his plight for the people, TheCable reported.

Tinubu deserves praise for comment on CBN's policy - Fashola

Fashola said Tinubu deserves kudos as his strong voice played a major role in the extension of the deadline by CBN.

He said:

“All the credit must go to our candidate being one of the first strong voices, out of the candidates to speak out in Abeokuta."

He, however, dismissed the notion that Tinubu's comment in Abeokuta was an indirect jibe at President Muhammadu Buhari which led to a major trend in the news that both men were at war.

Fashola stated Tinubu was never against the redesigning of the naira, rather he was only saying that the situation was hurting the masses, hence, there is a need to review of the policy.

My relationship with Tinubu - Fashola reveals

Meanwhile, Babatunde Fashola has disclosed that he first met with Bola Tinubu, the APC presidential flagbearer on the street of Surulere, a suburb of Lagos.

Fashola, a former governor of Lagos state, listed about 5 legacies of the APC flagbearer and the number of states that have emulated them today.

The minister said those who running against Tinubu have also been in government before, challenging them to come out and list their legacies in the past too.

Tinubu is the worst civilian governor in Lagos history, says Phrank Shaibu

In another development, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the APC has been described as the worst civilian governor in the history of Lagos.

The comment was made by Phrank Shaibu, a media aide to PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

Shaibu said Akinwunmi Ambode, who spent four years as governor, was better than Tinubu who spent eight years.

