Anambra, Nnewi - The presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Ahmed Bola Tinubu, is billed to visit Anambra state on Tuesday, January 31 as part of his ongoing presidential campaign tour of states across the country.

The South East Zonal Organizing Secretary of the party, Dozie Ikedife (jnr) stated this on Saturday, January 28, during a press conference in Nnewi, the commercial hub of Anambra state.

Bola Tinubu has been tipped by many political pundits as the favourite to emerge victorious in next month's presidential polls. Photo: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Twitter

Legit.ng's regional reporter in Anambra, Mokwugwo Solomon, quoted Ikedife as saying that the APC standard bearer would enter Anambra enroute the Anambra International Passengers and Cargo Airport, Umueri, in Anambra East LGA of the state; by 10 am.

According to him, the leadership and supporters of APC in Anambra would be on ground to receive the presidential hopeful; after which Tinubu would drive straight to the Anambra state Governor's Lodge in Amawbia, where he would meet with Governor Charles Soludo.

He said:

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

"From the Governor's Lodge, Tinubu and his entourage will move to the Anambra State Traditional Rulers' Council House, Government House, Awka, where they will meet with members of the state's traditional rulers council.

"The meeting will be chaired by the state's chairman of the traditional ruler's council, HM Alfred Nnaemeka Achebe, Obi of Onitsha.

"After meeting with the Anambra monarchs, Tinubu will also meet with Anambra stakeholders, and captains of industry for elaborate interactive session.

"Thereafter, they will proceed to the Alex Ekwueme Square in Awka, the state capital, where the presidential campaign rally will be held.

"Tinubu has visited Ebonyi, Imo, and Abia; and Anambra people are excited that he will also visit the state. Part of what we are planning as APC members in Anambra is to present the needs of our people to him."

Ikedife said that part of what APC stakeholders would present to Tinubu as the needs of Anambra people include the building of gas line in the state, the building of a functional river port, and the building of a rail line.

He said:

"There are other important issues we discussed with Tinubu before now. When he arrives, he is going to assure all of us in Anambra that all the demands will be met."

Source: Legit.ng